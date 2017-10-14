AHL Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 20,996 EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 76,013.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $20,897,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $18,578,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 916,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 211,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $14,354,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $2,404,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,851 shares in the company, valued at $169,163,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,000 shares of company stock worth $20,262,045. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE EPAM) opened at 90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

