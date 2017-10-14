Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 398,449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company’s market cap is $3.45 billion.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 502.12% and a negative return on equity of 68.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($7.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $1,618,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $507,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,408 shares of company stock valued at $14,976,478. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 118,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

