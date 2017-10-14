Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been given a $10.00 target price by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGRX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Agile Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 5.46% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 268,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $144.61 million. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post ($1.02) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/agile-therapeutics-inc-agrx-pt-set-at-10-00-by-hc-wainwright.html.

In other news, Chairman Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 161,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,772,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 780,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 608.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.