Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Position Maintained by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC held its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,750.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 157.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,483,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,351.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,980,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.3% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,186,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,196 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,346.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $2,662,483. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 84.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Aflac had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. cut Aflac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Aflac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

