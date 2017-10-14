Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 409,062 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 712,056 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) opened at 2.25 on Friday. Affimed N.V. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $98.86 million.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Affimed N.V. had a negative return on equity of 73.85% and a negative net margin of 978.31%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed N.V. will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Affimed N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 506,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,413,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 1,274,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Affimed N.V. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Affimed N.V. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

