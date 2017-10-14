Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $229.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) opened at 193.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $196.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post $14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

