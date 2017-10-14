Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg-shares-sold-by-north-star-asset-management-inc.html.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 364,396 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $196.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.