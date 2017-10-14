Afam Capital Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in CA Inc. (CA)

Afam Capital Inc. lessened its position in CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in CA were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CA by 56.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 804,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 290,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CA by 13.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in CA by 2,222.6% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 361,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 345,877 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CA by 453.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CA Inc. alerts:

In other CA news, insider Adam Elster sold 166,621 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $5,375,193.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 12,920 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $415,894.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,507. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA Inc. (NASDAQ CA) traded down 0.12% on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,136,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. CA Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CA Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

CA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/afam-capital-inc-has-6-75-million-stake-in-ca-inc-ca.html.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.