AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4654646348983 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) traded down 1.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 434,614 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $36.41 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 514.64% and a negative net margin of 1,945.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEZS. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEterna Zentaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

