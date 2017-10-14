Aegon NV (AEG) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon NV were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon NV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 419,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon NV by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 148,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon NV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112,754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon NV by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aegon NV by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV (AEG) opened at 5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Aegon NV has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter. Aegon NV had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon NV will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.1522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Aegon NV’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Aegon NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Aegon NV declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase 51,860,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aegon NV in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aegon NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Aegon NV Company Profile

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

