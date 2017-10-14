Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Stake in Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC)

Advisory Research Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Teladoc worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Teladoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teladoc by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teladoc by 115.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc by 37.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE TDOC) opened at 32.15 on Friday. Teladoc, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Teladoc had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc, Inc. will post ($1.44) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $798,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,034.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 53,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,663,681.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,607.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Teladoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Teladoc from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

