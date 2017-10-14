Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,505,000 after buying an additional 270,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,556,000 after buying an additional 3,320,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,334,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,932,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,494,000 after buying an additional 573,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,697,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,300,000 after buying an additional 168,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) opened at 193.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average is $170.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.48 and a 52-week high of $196.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

