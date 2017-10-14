Advisory Research Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 829,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $249,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $507,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) opened at 33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

