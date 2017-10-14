Advisory Research Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 247.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.85 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Limited has a one year low of $160.62 and a one year high of $259.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.45.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Vetr raised Broadcom Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Broadcom Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.93.

In other Broadcom Limited news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $442,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $2,406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

