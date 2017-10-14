Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Holdings were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,980,000 after acquiring an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 170.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) opened at 37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.59 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

In other Hawaiian Holdings news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,430 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

