Advisor Group Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) opened at 25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO James R. Murdoch sold 111,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $3,121,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Devoe sold 30,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $844,473.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,672.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

