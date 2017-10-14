Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,749,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the previous session’s volume of 280,567 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s market capitalization is $164.49 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, formerly Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc, is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing medicines to patients suffering from chronic or debilitating disease. The Company operates and manages its business in the segment of developing and commercializing gene therapeutics.

