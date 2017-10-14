Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ: AAAP) is one of 19 public companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Advanced Accelerator Applications to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. alerts:

This table compares Advanced Accelerator Applications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Accelerator Applications $148.93 million -$20.10 million -78.06 Advanced Accelerator Applications Competitors $2.40 billion $905.93 million 0.19

Advanced Accelerator Applications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Accelerator Applications. Advanced Accelerator Applications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Accelerator Applications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Accelerator Applications -33.83% -16.05% -11.18% Advanced Accelerator Applications Competitors -540.60% -41.61% -24.68%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Accelerator Applications has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Accelerator Applications’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Accelerator Applications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Accelerator Applications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Accelerator Applications Competitors 63 301 947 27 2.70

Advanced Accelerator Applications presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.75%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Advanced Accelerator Applications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Accelerator Applications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Advanced Accelerator Applications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer. The Company has a portfolio of nine diagnostic positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) products. PET and SPECT are imaging techniques in molecular nuclear diagnostics (MND) with applications in clinical oncology, cardiology, neurology and inflammatory/infectious diseases. Its commercial products include Gluscan/Gluscan 500/Barnascan, FluoroChol, MIBITEC/Adamibi, DOPAVIEW, Leukokit, Neurolite, SomaKit and NETSPOT. Additional MND product candidates include Annexin V-128, a SPECT product candidate for the imaging of apoptotic and necrotic lesions with potential applications in a range of indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.