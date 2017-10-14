Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Adecoagro (AGRO) opened at 10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 244.1% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 682,603 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,760 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 48.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $6,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

