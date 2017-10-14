AdCare Health Systems (ADK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media stories about AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AdCare Health Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 44.5776178638705 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) traded down 6.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,001 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $17.73 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. AdCare Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AdCare Health Systems will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current year.

AdCare Health Systems Company Profile

AdCare Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a self-managed real estate investment company that invests in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The Company’s business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

