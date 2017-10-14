Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (WWD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 4.1% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Woodward worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director John A. Halbrook sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $609,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,543,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $402,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,389. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (WWD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/adalta-capital-management-llc-raises-position-in-woodward-inc-wwd.html.

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ WWD) traded up 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 248,601 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $548.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.