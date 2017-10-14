Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group Limited were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited by 187.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,564,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 46,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period.

Get Enstar Group Limited alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/adalta-capital-management-llc-has-489000-position-in-enstar-group-limited-esgr.html.

About Enstar Group Limited

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.