Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC held its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 107.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 172,513 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.41.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.24% and a return on equity of 337.99%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.09%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 472.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests).

