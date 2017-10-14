Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $242.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.17.

Get Acuity Brands Inc alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE AYI) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 534,110 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $957.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.05 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post $9.07 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-now-covered-by-analysts-at-keycorp.html.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.