Action Hotels PLC (AHCG) to Issue GBX 0.77 Dividend

Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Action Hotels PLC (LON:AHCG) opened at 37.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.68. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 54.99 million. Action Hotels PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 55.68.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Action Hotels PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Mubarak A. M. Al-Sabah acquired 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £26,680 ($35,077.57). Also, insider Mubarak A. M. Al-Sabah acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,840.65).

Action Hotels PLC Company Profile

Action Hotels plc is a hotel owner, developer and asset manager of branded three and four star hotels in the Middle East and Australia. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are owning, developing and operating hotels in the Middle East. The Company operates through four segments: Middle East hotel operations, Australia hotel operations, Hotels under construction and Undeveloped land sites.

