AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) PT Set at $8.00 by Roth Capital

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 276.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACRX) opened at 2.125 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The firm’s market cap is $96.43 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 10,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $53,751.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $86,644.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $112,280 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101,742 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

