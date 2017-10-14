Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acco Brands Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acco Brands Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) traded up 1.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,989 shares. Acco Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.17 million. Acco Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acco Brands Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,584.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neal V. Fenwick purchased 12,313 shares of Acco Brands Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $130,517.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,096.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 37.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acco Brands Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC grew its position in Acco Brands Corporation by 98.5% during the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 148,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

