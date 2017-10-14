Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) opened at 16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $648.62 million. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,746.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 681,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

