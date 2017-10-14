AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Held by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors maintained its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,918,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,956,000 after purchasing an additional 312,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,706,000 after purchasing an additional 130,740 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,954,000 after purchasing an additional 154,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,151,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $705,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,276.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) opened at 90.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

