Abbrea Capital LLC Has $501,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,875,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,755,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.02.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) opened at 192.52 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

