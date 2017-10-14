Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aaron’s, Inc. is engaged in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of residential and office furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories. It is engaged in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of a variety of products, such as widescreen and LCD televisions, computers, living room and bedroom furniture, and refrigerators The company offers products of various brands, such as JVC, Mitsubishi, Philips, Panasonic, Sony, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Simmons, Frigidaire, and Sharp. Aaron’s, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aaron's Inc. alerts:

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised Aaron's from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron's presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Aaron's (NYSE AAN) opened at 42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Aaron's has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $48.22.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Aaron's had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron's will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/aarons-inc-aan-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Aaron's’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron's by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aaron's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron's (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.