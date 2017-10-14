7,783 Shares in Halliburton Company (HAL) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2,760.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,835,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,550,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,623,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $667,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,813,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $632,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,946 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,503,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,878,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton Company alerts:

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 44.72 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $38.98 billion. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “7,783 Shares in Halliburton Company (HAL) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/7783-shares-in-halliburton-company-hal-acquired-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.