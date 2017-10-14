$75.74 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $75.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.09 million and the lowest is $75.56 million. Culp posted sales of $75.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $75.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $313.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $320.48 million to $323.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE CULP) traded up 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 15,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.25. Culp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

