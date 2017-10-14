6,811 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $772,363.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $583,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,050 shares of company stock worth $2,158,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE BAX) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. 2,837,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

