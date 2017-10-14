5,756 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $736,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 19,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $885,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,651 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE BMI) opened at 51.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.56. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sidoti raised their target price on Badger Meter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

