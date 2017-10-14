53,468 Shares in Global X Funds (GREK) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:GREK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Funds during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:GREK) traded up 1.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,406 shares. Global X Funds has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

