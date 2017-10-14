40,714 Shares in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bruker Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Bruker Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Bruker Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 60,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Bruker Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 15,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bruker Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bruker Corporation news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $631,198.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.39 per share, with a total value of $63,955.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,791,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,106,062.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ BRKR) opened at 30.89 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Bruker Corporation had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bruker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

