3M (MMM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

Press coverage about 3M (NYSE:MMM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 3M earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.0006198310758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

3M (NYSE:MMM) opened at 217.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a one year low of $163.85 and a one year high of $219.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post $8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

