361 Capital LLC Acquires 42,807 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,098 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,647,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,041,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,445,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,871,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,998,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,808,783,000 after purchasing an additional 943,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,516,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,539,679,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 784.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,226,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.50) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.16.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $286,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $1,867,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,181. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. 2,515,573 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.98. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $157.89.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

