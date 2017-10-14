33,092 Shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after buying an additional 1,341,589 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/33092-shares-in-marathon-oil-corporation-mro-purchased-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock’s market cap is $11.69 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.