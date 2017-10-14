Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IPG Photonics Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “32,795 Shares in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/32795-shares-in-ipg-photonics-corporation-ipgp-acquired-by-castleark-management-llc.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics Corporation from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ IPGP) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.10. The company had a trading volume of 437,610 shares. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $199.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.68.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 11,600 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $1,936,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 8,167 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $1,350,985.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,017 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.