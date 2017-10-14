320,881 Shares in Varex Imaging (VREX) Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.85% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging (VREX) traded down 0.21% on Friday, hitting $32.95. 111,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

