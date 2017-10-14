30,000 Shares in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT) Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,656 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 315,381 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,666 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT) traded up 1.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,542 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.48. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POT. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities upgraded Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

