2,250 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 69.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 69.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ebix by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 168.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBIX shares. William Blair started coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,214 shares. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 30.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Ebix, Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

