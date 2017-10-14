Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:TBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Trust by 651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “22,384 Shares in ProShares Trust (TBX) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/22384-shares-in-proshares-trust-tbx-acquired-by-susquehanna-international-group-llp.html.

Shares of ProShares Trust (TBX) traded down 0.1000% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.0739. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. ProShares Trust has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.