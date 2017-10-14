1st Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

1st Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded down 1.15% on Friday, hitting $178.45. 18,107,742 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $184.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

