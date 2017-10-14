$181.55 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report sales of $181.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $221.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $159.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $181.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $865.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $816.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc. alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Scotiabank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$181.55 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/181-55-million-in-sales-expected-for-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-this-quarter.html.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 1,331,284 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.