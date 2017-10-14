1,771 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Purchased by GRATRY & Co LLC

GRATRY & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,299,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,789,000 after purchasing an additional 212,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,823,000 after purchasing an additional 765,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,587,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 968,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ ALGN) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 699,786 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $194.84.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.43 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $199.00 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.20.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.
