14,277 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21,593.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,683,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,011,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,887,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,695,000 after acquiring an additional 614,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 751.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 273,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,440,000 after acquiring an additional 192,958 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) opened at 63.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,157. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/14277-shares-in-nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus-acquired-by-bluecrest-capital-management-ltd.html.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.