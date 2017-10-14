142,391 Shares in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,396,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,239,000 after buying an additional 82,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,321,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ IOSP) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 92,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Innospec had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Innospec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

